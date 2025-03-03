Crufts 2025: Southam trainer praises the impact her dog has had on her mental health

A Southam dog trainer has praised the impact her dog has had on her mental health ahead of the pair competing at Crufts for the first time, writes Phil Campbell of Beat Media.

Lisa Sergiew will be taking her dog Saffy, a nine-year-old Shetland Sheepdog, to the showing event in Birmingham where they will perform on Thursday and Saturday.

They will be competing in the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme Special Pre-Beginner Obedience Stakes and Rally – another obedience-based event.

“When I first got Saffy, I was really struggling with depression,” said Sergiew. “I needed to get out of the house, and I got Saffy with the intention of ‘I want to do something with this dog,’ so that is why I went for a breed that is a bit more active.

“Through having Saffy and getting involved with things with other dogs, I have made some really valuable friends. It was definitely the catalyst for changing my life.”

The 30-year-old explained she originally wanted to train Saffy to compete in agility but due to Saffy being too nervous, was unable to.

However, after discovering Saffy’s talent for obedience, Sergiew, a fulltime locum pharmacy dispenser, is thrilled she can now compete with her dog.

“I am unbelievably proud of her [Saffy],” she continued. “When she was younger, we would go to pet classes, and Saffy would be terrified of the other dogs, bless her. She would handle it, but she would be so scared.

“Whereas now, we went to Crufts last year [on reserve] – the biggest dog show in the world – and she took it in her stride. I did not even dream she would be able to handle it like this.”

The pairing has been training for one-and-a-half years - since Saffy was seven - and has won and placed at multiple events since. Saffy has also won Rally Dog of the Year in levels one and two and Sergiew is quietly confident about their chances at Crufts.

“What I am going to say is it is about the experience and enjoying it,” she added.

“That is what I keep telling myself.

"No matter what happens, as the phrase goes, I am taking the best dog home.

"As long as we both have a good time, then we win.

“I am really hoping to place though, even it is just within the top three.

"It would be a dream to get a Crufts rosette and being able to pin it up with her other rosettes.”

“I like to think we stand a good chance, however, from what I have heard, the other teams are really strong this year. There are other competitors who have been to Crufts many times with other dogs competing at higher levels.

"So we will see what the day brings and enjoy the whole time.”

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

Crufts is held from March 6 to 9 at the NEC Birmingham.

Viewers can follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4 and More4, and for further information and tickets visit crufts.org.uk