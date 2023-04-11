Cubbington Mill is opening its doors for elderly villagers who would normally eat alone to enjoy a three course meal at the home on Wednesday lunch times

A Cubbington care home is opening is inviting elderly members of the village community to dine with its residents to tackle loneliness.

Cubbington Mill is opening its doors for OAPs who would normally eat alone to enjoy a three course meal at the home on Wednesday lunhctimes from 12.30pm to 2pm.

Guests will be treated to a three course-lunch - with the home’s Head Chef producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs - and preferences and can socialise with the home’s staff and residents and enjoy some music and take part in friendly games.

A poster for the event.

Laura Russell, general Manager at Cubbington Mill, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder.

"Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”

Booking is required.

