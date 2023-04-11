Warwick library set to close for more than a month so refurbishment work can take place

It will close later this month.

Warwick library is set to close for more than a month so refurbishment work can take place.

​The library, which is based in Shire Hall in Market Place, will close at 5.30pm on Thursday April 27 and re-open on Tuesday May 30.

Shire Hall in Warwick, which is also home to the library. Photo supplied

Warwickshire County Council says it has been more than 10 years since the library relocated into its council headquarters, and that the refurbishment has been designed to make the library a more accessible space.

The improvements will include a new sensory area to encourage library use by children and adults with additional needs, moving the children’s area to provide additional space and creating a lighter, more welcoming space.

Rob Powell, strategic director for resources at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We hope our customers will bear with us while we close the library for a short period to enable the refurbishment work to take place.

"The current library has served us well for over ten years, and this work will enable us to make improvements to the library that will offer an improved and more accessible experience for our customers of all ages for years to come.”

Customers will still be able to browse newspapers and use the computer and printing facilities in the Shire Hall meet and greet area.

Loan dates will be extended on items borrowed in the run up to the closure.