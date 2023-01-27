Cubbington care home resident who loves village life celebrates her 100th birthday

A Cubbington care home resident who loves village life has celebrated her 100th birthday.
Audrey Vincett, who lives at Cubbington Mill, takes daily walks into the village and speaks highly of the care home to the people she meets.
The home held a big party for Audrey yesterday (Thursday January 26) which was attended by her fellow residents, staff and members of her family.
Audrey, described by staff as “a remarkable, popular and clever resident who always has a tale to tell”, said: “I can’t believe how much effort everyone has gone to, to make my day special I ought to not go out today as I’ve had so many visitors this morning already.”
Audrey’s son, Chris, added: “It’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”