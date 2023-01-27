Cubbington care home resident who loves village life celebrates her 100th birthday

Audrey Vincett, who lives at Cubbington Mill, takes daily walks into the village and speaks highly of the care home to the people she meets.

Audrey Vincett with her son Chris.

A Cubbington care home resident who loves village life has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Audrey Vincett, who lives at Cubbington Mill, takes daily walks into the village and speaks highly of the care home to the people she meets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Audrey Vincett, pictured with her son Chris, blows out the candles on her 100th birthday cake.

The home held a big party for Audrey yesterday (Thursday January 26) which was attended by her fellow residents, staff and members of her family.

Audrey, described by staff as “a remarkable, popular and clever resident who always has a tale to tell”, said: “I can’t believe how much effort everyone has gone to, to make my day special I ought to not go out today as I’ve had so many visitors this morning already.”