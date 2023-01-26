South Leamington community shop celebrates five years of supporting local artists and crafters

Lott Bazaar in Clemens Street was opened in January 2018 following as part of the regeneration of Old Town following the awarding of a £100,000 grant as part of retail guru Mary Portas’ ‘Portas Pilots’ scheme in 2012.

Sandy Hunter and Georgina Middleton at Lott Bazaar in Old Town, Leamington. Picture supplied

A south Leamington community shop which supports talented traders in the area has celebrated the fifth anniversary of its opening.

Lott Bazaar in Clemens Street was opened in January 2018 following as part of the regeneration of Old Town in Leamington following the awarding of a £100,000 grant as part of retail guru Mary Portas’ nationwide ‘Portas Pilots’ scheme in 2012.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The shop, founded by Sandy Hunter and Georgina Middleton, held a celebration event last week which was attended by Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins.

It helps artists and crafters to sell their products allowing them to build up a business of their own without high overheads.