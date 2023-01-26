Hundreds of classic cars will be on display at spring fundraising event in Leamington

Leamington Rotary Club’s annual Cars at the Spa event will take place at The Pump Room Gardens on an earlier date of June 11 this year.

Barry Andrews (left) from Leamington Rotary Club with Kia Warwick managing director David Derbyshire and his classic 1975 Saab 95.

Hundreds of classic cars will be on display at an annual fundraising event in Leamington this spring.

Leamington Rotary Club’s annual Cars at the Spa event will take place at The Pump Room Gardens on an earlier date of Sunday June 11 this year having taken place in September previously.

Cars from individual owners and classic car clubs across the region will be showcased at the event for which admission is free.

The event will run from 10.30am to 4.00pm and will also feature street food and live entertainment as well as a picnic area where people can eat their own food.

Rotarian Barry Andrews, who chairs the event’s organising committee, said: “All the money raised will go to local charities and some international relief operations, such as for Ukraine, and I would like to thank David Derbyshire at Kia Warwick for agreeing to be our generous sponsor yet again and BID Leamington for helping to finance the event.

"It is all the more welcome that these organisations are donating their time and money so that every penny raised can go to deserving charities whose fund-raising has suffered so badly during the Covid pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis.

“In addition, we will also be inviting visitors to make a donation and there will also be programmes on sale.”

David Derbyshire, managing director of Kia Warwick, who have sponsored the event since its inception, said: “Leamington Rotary Club does tremendous work in raising money for charity and we have sponsored many of their golf days in the past.

"We are very pleased to be sponsoring this event again and congratulate them on their efforts in making this an annual feature of the town’s events calendar.”