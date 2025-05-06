Cubbington craftsman builds Spitfire model for VE Day display
Ray Burden, a dedicated local craftsman, has spent the last four years building a 1/4 scale model of the iconic Spitfire fighter plane entirely from scratch.
Using original plans, Ray constructed the replica primarily from wood, with several parts created using modern 3D printing techniques.
The impressive model will be on display this week in Ray’s front garden in Queen Street as part of the village’s commemorations for VE Day, marking the end of World War II in Europe.
Ray said: “It’s had its challenges.
“A lot of time has gone into it over the years—working on and off in between other projects.
"But it’s been worth every hour.”
Ray’s fascination with World War II stems not just from the engineering marvels of the time, but from personal history.
He said: ““I’ve always had an interest in the war.
“My father-in-law was stationed in Burma with the Warwickshire Regiment during the conflict.”
The model Spitfire is a tribute not only to those who flew the legendary aircraft, but also to all who served during the war.
Its meticulous detail and craftsmanship offer a stirring reminder of the sacrifices made and the ingenuity that helped secure victory.
Events have taken place across the county and country to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Yesterday (Monday May 5), The Royal Family watched a flypast of the Red Arrows and iconic Second World War aircraft from the Buckingham Palace balcony to mark the start of four days of celebrations.