Cubbington residents have been campaigning for new pedestrian crossing for more than two years

Cubbington residents have now been campaigning for a pedestrian crossing to be built near a new housing estate in the village for more than two years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parish council, with the support of Warwickshire County councillor Wallace Redford, Redford, have been asking the county council (WCC) to install a pedestrian crossing on the Rugby Road near the entrance to the Hazlewood housing estate.

This followed reports from residents of near misses involving pedestrians including children trying to cross the road on their way to access village amenities such as Cubbington Primary School, shops, the village hall and play areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially WCC asked for the parish council to confirm that it was responding to residents’ requests.

Councillor Esher McCarthy dressed at Snow White for World Book Day earlier this month standing at the spot on the Rugby Road in Cubbington where villagers want a pedestrian crossing to be built. Picture supplied.

In response, parish councillor Esther McCarthy gathered more than 1,200 signatures for the petition in support of the crossing.

This was presented to WCC last year.

WCC officers then put together a design brief for the crossing, which was approved by the parish council.

But when this plan was presented to the WCC Road Safety Team it was subsequently refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish council has said: “There is a suggestion that to cross the road safely, pedestrians could walk the length of the Rugby Road, cross over the roundabout at the junction with the Kenilworth Road and Offchurch Road – which at peak times is very dangerous – , continue along the road and use the crossing situated near Sainsburys, doing the route in reverse.

"[This is] a ludicrous option for young children, ambulant disabled, wheelchair users etc.

“Warwickshire County Council has a set of policies and procedures which determine road safety measures but this focuses on urban areas and

seems to not cater for our rural areas.

"[This is] another sad reflection on rural communities being the “poor relation” and discriminated against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The parish council has not given up on trying to install a crossing to keep their residents safe and has requested a meeting with the WCC Road Safety Team on site, so they can actually look at the road in question, rather than making what appears to be a ‘desk top’ decision resulting in refusal.

"We have the full support of our district councillors and our MP.

"Cubbington Parish Council takes the safety of our residents seriously.”

Warwickshire County Council has been asked for a comment.