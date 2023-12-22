Cubbington takeaway will serve curries to customers for last time on New Year's Eve

Balti Vhujon, in Queen Street, has been serving Indian food for 24 years but its owners have announced its imminent closure.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Indian takeaway in Cubbington will serve curries to its customers for the very last time on New Year’s Eve.

Balti Vhujon, in Queen Street, has been serving Indian food for 24 years but its owners have announced its imminent closure.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balti Vhujon in Cubbington

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the takeaway’s Facebook page, the owners have said: “ It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Balti Vhujon, scheduled just after New Years Eve.

"After 24 years of dedicated service, we have reached the difficult decision that continuing our takeaway operations is no longer viable. We extend our sincere gratitude to our cherished customers for their unwavering love and support over the years.

“On reflecting on our journey, we cannot overlook the immense contribution of our dearly departed brother, Kabir (known as Kab to customers), whose invaluable assistance played a crucial role in the smooth operation of our business.

"Though the times have been challenging, we wish to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been a part of our story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We warmly invite you to join us for one last visit, marking the culmination of our journey, as we bid farewell just after New Years Eve.

"As we close this chapter, we want you to know that you will be deeply missed. Thank you for being an integral part of our story.