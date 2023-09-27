Register
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Cubbington woman walks West Highland Way path to raise money for children's hospices

Gabi Ward completed the 96-mile West Highland Way trek in seven days in support of Acorns Children’s Hospices for which she raised more than £2,300
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Cubbington woman has completed a seven-day trek in Scotland to raise money for a children’s charity.

Gabi Ward completed the 96-mile West Highland Way trek in seven days in support of Acorns Children’s Hospices for which she raised more than £2,300.

Acorns Children's Hospice provides care, support and fun for life limited and life threatened babies, children and young people.

Most Popular
Gabi Ward on her West Highland Way trek. Picture supplied.Gabi Ward on her West Highland Way trek. Picture supplied.
Gabi Ward on her West Highland Way trek. Picture supplied.

They also provide support for their families to give them a break from caring around the clock.

Gabi said: “Family time is precious when a child's life is limited.”

Read More
Leamington aid appeal reaffirms commitment to cause after 'senseless' warehouse ...

The West Highland Way is a linear long-distance route running from Milngavie north of Glasgow to Fort William in the Scottish Highlands, with an element of hill walking in the route.

For more information about Gabi’s fundraising challenge and to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/GabiWard-WHW2023

Related topics:ScotlandMilngavieGlasgow