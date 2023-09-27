Cubbington woman walks West Highland Way path to raise money for children's hospices

Gabi Ward completed the 96-mile West Highland Way trek in seven days in support of Acorns Children’s Hospices for which she raised more than £2,300

A Cubbington woman has completed a seven-day trek in Scotland to raise money for a children’s charity.

Gabi Ward completed the 96-mile West Highland Way trek in seven days in support of Acorns Children’s Hospices for which she raised more than £2,300.

Acorns Children's Hospice provides care, support and fun for life limited and life threatened babies, children and young people.

Gabi Ward on her West Highland Way trek. Picture supplied.

They also provide support for their families to give them a break from caring around the clock.

Gabi said: “Family time is precious when a child's life is limited.”

The West Highland Way is a linear long-distance route running from Milngavie north of Glasgow to Fort William in the Scottish Highlands, with an element of hill walking in the route.