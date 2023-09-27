Register
Leamington aid appeal reaffirms commitment to cause after 'senseless' warehouse attack in Ukraine

Caritas Humanitarian Aid Warehouse in Lviv was targeted and destroyed in a drone attack last week.
By Oliver Williams
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:06 BST
Aid campaigners in Leamington have reaffirmed their commitment to helping people in war torn Ukraine after a “senseless” attack on a warehouse affected their operation.

Caritas Humanitarian Aid Warehouse in Lviv was targeted and destroyed in a drone attack on September 19.

The incident made the international news with Pope Francis condemning the routine use of conventional weapons against civilian targets.

In a message on the Leamington Polish Centre’s Facebook page, the town’s Aid For Ukraine Appeal said its volunteers were “deeply saddened” by the attack.

They added: “This senseless act of violence has disrupted our vital supply chain, impacting on our ability to provide much-needed aid to those who depend on us.

"We are working closely with our charity partners in Ukraine to asses the situation, ensure the safety of our team and resume out mission as soon as possible.

"In times like these, it's essential for us to come together and support one another.”

The Caritas warehouse in Lviv after it was hit in a Russian drone attack. Picture supplied.The Caritas warehouse in Lviv after it was hit in a Russian drone attack. Picture supplied.
The Caritas warehouse in Lviv after it was hit in a Russian drone attack. Picture supplied.
Design and craft show that has been running for 12 years is returning to Leaming...

This week Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western and Warwickshire Gin Company owner Dave Blick are driving the ambulances, funded by money raised by and donated to the aid appeal, to the Polish border with Ukraine to be used to help the emergency services caught up in the conflict.

To date, 15 ambulances have been funded and driven to Ukraine to support the people of Ukraine during the war.

For more information about the aid for Ukraine visit https://www.facebook.com/warwickshiregincompany/videos/879507557182132

For more information about Leamington Aid For Ukraine visit the Polish Centre Royal Leamington Spa Facebook page.

