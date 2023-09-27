Leamington aid appeal reaffirms commitment to cause after 'senseless' warehouse attack in Ukraine

Caritas Humanitarian Aid Warehouse in Lviv was targeted and destroyed in a drone attack last week.

Aid campaigners in Leamington have reaffirmed their commitment to helping people in war torn Ukraine after a “senseless” attack on a warehouse affected their operation.

Caritas Humanitarian Aid Warehouse in Lviv was targeted and destroyed in a drone attack on September 19.

The incident made the international news with Pope Francis condemning the routine use of conventional weapons against civilian targets.

In a message on the Leamington Polish Centre’s Facebook page, the town’s Aid For Ukraine Appeal said its volunteers were “deeply saddened” by the attack.

They added: “This senseless act of violence has disrupted our vital supply chain, impacting on our ability to provide much-needed aid to those who depend on us.

"We are working closely with our charity partners in Ukraine to asses the situation, ensure the safety of our team and resume out mission as soon as possible.

"In times like these, it's essential for us to come together and support one another.”

The Caritas warehouse in Lviv after it was hit in a Russian drone attack. Picture supplied.

This week Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western and Warwickshire Gin Company owner Dave Blick are driving the ambulances, funded by money raised by and donated to the aid appeal, to the Polish border with Ukraine to be used to help the emergency services caught up in the conflict.

To date, 15 ambulances have been funded and driven to Ukraine to support the people of Ukraine during the war.

For more information about the aid for Ukraine visit https://www.facebook.com/warwickshiregincompany/videos/879507557182132