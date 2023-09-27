Design and craft show that has been running for 12 years is returning to Leamington

The show will return next month.

A design and craft show that has been running for 12 years will be returning to Leamington.

Made in Leamington (MIL) will return with its show being held in The Pump Rooms on October 14 and 15 from 11am to 5pm.

For the last 12 years this event has promoted local 3D artists showcasing their skills and creativity across a range of disciplines including ceramics, glass, textiles, furniture and jewellery, to name a few.

This year MIL welcomes new exhibitors alongside their ‘old favourites’, supporting recent graduates just venturing out on their journey.

A spokesperson from Made in Leamington said: “Well timed with Christmas on the horizon, visitors will have the chance to explore the fabulous work and contemplate their purchases whilst sipping a cup of coffee in the Pump Room café.