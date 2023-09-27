Register
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Design and craft show that has been running for 12 years is returning to Leamington

The show will return next month.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A design and craft show that has been running for 12 years will be returning to Leamington.

Read More
Warwick Pensioner has walked more than 1,500 miles for sight loss charity

Made in Leamington (MIL) will return with its show being held in The Pump Rooms on October 14 and 15 from 11am to 5pm.

Made in Leamington (MIL) will return with its show being held in The Pump Rooms on October 14 and 15 from 11am to 5pm. Photo suppliedMade in Leamington (MIL) will return with its show being held in The Pump Rooms on October 14 and 15 from 11am to 5pm. Photo supplied
Made in Leamington (MIL) will return with its show being held in The Pump Rooms on October 14 and 15 from 11am to 5pm. Photo supplied
Most Popular

For the last 12 years this event has promoted local 3D artists showcasing their skills and creativity across a range of disciplines including ceramics, glass, textiles, furniture and jewellery, to name a few.

This year MIL welcomes new exhibitors alongside their ‘old favourites’, supporting recent graduates just venturing out on their journey.

A spokesperson from Made in Leamington said: “Well timed with Christmas on the horizon, visitors will have the chance to explore the fabulous work and contemplate their purchases whilst sipping a cup of coffee in the Pump Room café.

“With demonstrations and a chance to meet the makers, what’s not to enjoy?”

Related topics:Leamington