Warwick Pensioner has walked more than 1,500 miles for sight loss charity

A Warwick pensioner has smashed her fundraising target for a sight loss charity by walking hundreds of miles more than what she had first aimed to do.

In January, Pauline Parker had set herself a challenge of walking 800 miles in eight months to raise £800 for Warwickshire Vision Support before her 80th birthday this year but decided to keep going and has now walked more than 1,500 miles and raised more than £1,200.

She completed her challenge at the end of August.

Pauline Parker. Picture supplied.

She said: “I could be seen at 6.30am each morning wearing my high viz jacket , come snow, rain or shine.

"I walked through the streets of Warwick, Leamington, Tamworth, along the canals.

"The Moors and Dales in Yorkshire, Hills and Valleys in Wales. Seafronts and Villages in Devon.

"The friendliest people I met lived in Yorkshire and Wales, who always acknowledged my good mornings.

"I averaged between five and eight miles each morning, having a rest day on Sunday.

“I will continue to walk until my birthday to see how far I will have walked in my 80th year.”

Formerly known as Warwickshire Association for the Blind, Warwickshire Vision Support is the primary provider of charitable and rehabilitation services for people living with sight loss in the county.