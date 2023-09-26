Register
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Warwick Pensioner has walked more than 1,500 miles for sight loss charity

In January, Pauline Parker had set herself a challenge of walking 800 miles in eight months to raise £800 for Warwickshire Vision Support before her 80th birthday this year but decided to keep going
By Oliver Williams
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Warwick pensioner has smashed her fundraising target for a sight loss charity by walking hundreds of miles more than what she had first aimed to do.

In January, Pauline Parker had set herself a challenge of walking 800 miles in eight months to raise £800 for Warwickshire Vision Support before her 80th birthday this year but decided to keep going and has now walked more than 1,500 miles and raised more than £1,200.

She completed her challenge at the end of August.

Pauline Parker. Picture supplied.Pauline Parker. Picture supplied.
Pauline Parker. Picture supplied.
Most Popular

She said: “I could be seen at 6.30am each morning wearing my high viz jacket , come snow, rain or shine.

"I walked through the streets of Warwick, Leamington, Tamworth, along the canals.

"The Moors and Dales in Yorkshire, Hills and Valleys in Wales. Seafronts and Villages in Devon.

"The friendliest people I met lived in Yorkshire and Wales, who always acknowledged my good mornings.

"I averaged between five and eight miles each morning, having a rest day on Sunday.

“I will continue to walk until my birthday to see how far I will have walked in my 80th year.”

Read More
First Leamington Monopoly board square revealed is for popular charity

Formerly known as Warwickshire Association for the Blind, Warwickshire Vision Support is the primary provider of charitable and rehabilitation services for people living with sight loss in the county.

For more information visit https://www.warwickshire.vision/

Related topics:WarwickLeamington
Register
Follow us