First Leamington Monopoly board square revealed is for popular charity

The Warwick Myton Hospice will be a community chest square on board for the Royal Leamington Spa edition of the world famous game, which will be officially launched in the town on October 26.

When Winning Moves UK announced it was producing the edition earlier this year it asked townspeople to put forward suggestions for landmarks and places which could be used for the squares on the board.

The Myton Hospice Monopoly Square. Picture supplied.

Ruth Freeman, CEO for The Myton Hospices, says: “We are delighted to be part of the new Leamington Monopoly game and want to thank everyone who nominated us.

“Our community is at the heart of our vital work, supporting people with life-limiting illnesses and their families, so to feature on this new local Monopoly edition is very fitting.

"We are honoured to be associated with Monopoly as it is such an iconic game.”

Former Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins, Steph Kerr of BID Leamington, Mr Monopoly, Cllr Liam Bartlett,, Ella Gibbs (board game creator at Winning Moves) and former Warwick District Council chair Cllr Mini Kaur Mangat at the launch of the Royal Leamington Spa edition of Monopoly.

Three charities, including Myton, will be featured in the game.

Ella Gibbs, custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, said “A huge congratulations to The Myton Hospices.

"The response from the public has been overwhelming and thank you to everyone who sent in nominations.

"Next month, when the game launches, all the other landmarks featuring will be revealed, including the two other charities.