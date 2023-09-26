First Leamington Monopoly board square revealed is for popular charity
A popular charity is the first square to be revealed on the forthcoming Royal Leamington Spa edition of the world famous board game Monopoly.
Warwick Myton Hospice will be a community chest square on the edition of the game, which will be officially launched in the town on October 26.
When Winning Moves UK announced it was producing the edition earlier this year it asked townspeople to put forward suggestions for landmarks and places which could be used for the squares on the board.
Ruth Freeman, CEO for The Myton Hospices, says: “We are delighted to be part of the new Leamington Monopoly game and want to thank everyone who nominated us.
“Our community is at the heart of our vital work, supporting people with life-limiting illnesses and their families, so to feature on this new local Monopoly edition is very fitting.
"We are honoured to be associated with Monopoly as it is such an iconic game.”
Three charities, including Myton, will be featured in the game.
Ella Gibbs, custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, said “A huge congratulations to The Myton Hospices.
"The response from the public has been overwhelming and thank you to everyone who sent in nominations.
"Next month, when the game launches, all the other landmarks featuring will be revealed, including the two other charities.
The game will be on sale at Waterstones, WHSmith, The Works and Ryman and online including at Booghe.co.uk and Amazon.co.uk