Cute photo alert!: Guide dog puppies enjoy Christmas training trip to Warwick Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of guide dog puppies recently enjoyed a Christmas trip to Warwick Castle’s light trail as part of their guide dog training.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group of five puppie - Gayle, Bessie, Judd, Ben and Opal – were invited to the castle to explore the trail, which is spread across the grounds.

Each puppy was accompanied by their volunteer puppy raiser, who looks after them until they are just over a year old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guide dog puppy Opal at Warwick Castle's light trail. Photo supplied by Guide Dogs

Volunteer puppy raisers for the charity Guide Dogs provide puppies with vital foundations for their future role, teaching them basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

Anna Standing, puppy raising operations manager for the Midlands, said: “It was wonderful to be able to take a group of our puppies to explore the light trail at Warwick Castle.

“Socialising our pups in a variety of environments, including at festive events, helps support their training and prepares them for their future role guiding someone with sight loss.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at Warwick Castle who’s helped to make this festive training session possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guide dog puppy Bessie at Warwick Castle light trail. Photo supplied by Guide Dogs

Guide Dogs has a community of 17,000 volunteers, who gave around 20 million hours of their time to the charity last year.

The charity is currently recruiting for more volunteer puppy raisers, who could help raise a guide dog puppy in 2025.

For more information about the charity go to: www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer or email: [email protected]

On New Year’s Day, Warwick Castle will also be opening its gates and inviting guests to bring along their dogs to the light trail experience for the first time.