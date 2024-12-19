Warwick Castle to welcome dogs for the first time at light trail

This New Year’s Day, Warwick Castle will be opening its gates and inviting guests to bring along their dogs to the light trail experience for the first time.

Earlier this month the castle also hosted a SEND-friendly Christmas light trail.

Liam Bartlett, General Manager at Warwick Castle, said: "We are thrilled to welcome dogs to our light trail for the first time ever this year, and what better day to do it that New Year’s Day?

"With more inclusive experiences and heartwarming activities this festive season, we’re proud to have something to bring joy and wonder to everyone.

“This addition to our light trail signifies our commitment to strive for continuous improvement to our festive experiences each year, and we’re excited to share this special evening with our guests and their furry friends.”

The castle’s Christmas activities – including the light trail and the ice skating – will run until January 5, 2025.

To book tickets go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/