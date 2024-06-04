'Daniel did his home town proud': Boxer from Rugby victorious in professional fight
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fans of Daniel Walshe travelled to Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff to see him take on respected opponent Karl Sampson on Saturday.
Daniel, 25, won every round.
Lee Evans, of Bakehouse Boxing in Rugby, said: “There was a good support from Rugby there, lots off Daniel’s family and friends travelled down to support him.
“Daniel was trained by former world champion Lee Selby for his fight, so we know he’s in safe hands down in Wales."
As an amateur boxer Daniel won a Midlands title, a British universities championship, a Welsh elite title and a silver medal in the tri nations between England Scotland and Wales.
“Since Daniel has moved to Wales we don’t get to train together as much, but we are still in close contact,” Lee added.
"He comes to train at Bakehouse when he’s back in Rugby and we speak regularly on the phone discussing ideas, techniques and ways to improve.”
Lee said Daniel’s family, friends and members of the club were ‘extremely proud’ of his achievements.