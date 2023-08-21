Register
Danish home store is set to open in Leamington - bringing the notion of ‘hygge’

The store, which is due to open soon, will feature the brand’s signature labyrinth layout and Scandinavian inspired furnishings.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:48 BST
Danish homeware retailer Søstrene Grene has announced its first opening in Warwickshire, with the new store set to open in Leamington. Photo suppliedDanish homeware retailer Søstrene Grene has announced its first opening in Warwickshire, with the new store set to open in Leamington. Photo supplied
Danish homeware retailer Søstrene Grene has announced its first opening in Warwickshire, with the new store set to open in Leamington.

It is set to open at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre later this year, with the official opening date due to be announced soon.

Offering a curated collection of Nordic inspired designs in a variety of homewares, including soft furnishings, kitchen products, furniture, gifts, hobby crafts, seasonal decorations and children’s toys including “mini home” products.

The retail chain says it sets out to enrich everyday life by sharing the Danish notion of ‘hygge’ – a special state of contentment, warmth and belonging that comes from seeking comfort and gratitude in present moments.

It adds that ‘whilst the trademark labyrinth layout allows customers to explore the store amongst subdued lighting and the sounds of classical music to enhance the relaxing atmosphere’.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “We are thrilled to be opening very soon in Leamington.

"We can’t wait to introduce the local community and beyond to the wonderful world of Søstrene Grene, as well as the Danish concept of ‘hygge’.”

Les Watkins, Deputy Centre Manager at Royal Priors said: “Sostrene Grene are going to be a fantastic new addition to Royal Priors and Leamington, with such a variety of product ranges for the home.

"We’re very much looking forward to welcoming customers to the new store opening.”

UK Joint Venture Partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, who run Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Southern England and Scotland, are looking forward to their next opening.

Norma said: “Søstrene Grene is currently undergoing an exciting expansion across the UK and we couldn’t be happier to have a location in the beautiful county of Warwickshire.

"The store will be a great addition to Royal Priors, enhancing the already impressive retail offering.”

Richard Power added: “We are really looking forward to our next opening in Leamington.

"It has been a truly remarkable year of openings so far, and we look forward to seeing the business continue to grow throughout the UK across 2023 and beyond.”

