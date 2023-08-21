University of Warwick given outline permission to build a new social sciences quarter

Details such as design, layout and the number of buildings will all be dealt with in a future application.

University of Warwick has been given in-principle permission to build a new social sciences quarter.

Outline permission was granted by Warwick District Council’s planning committee for land at Gibbet Hill Road and Westwood Heath Road, Coventry, on the edge of the authority’s patch.

Photo by the University of Warwick

The only matters up for consideration this time were the maximum height – up to seven storeys – and the placement of no development zones to maintain a buffer of green space between the university and Westwood Heath.

There were 10 objections from the public, citing concerns over traffic, the impact the height of the buildings may have on the character of the area and noise.

Conditions have been put in place to shape how the detailed elements of the plans come together, a list that impressed councillors, particularly in the absence of detailed proposals, but there was still a call for elected members to have the final say on the full proposals when they emerge.

As things stand, the decision would be taken by planning officers – the professionals employed by the council – unless there are five or more public objections or the district councillor for the patch calls it in to be heard by the committee.

Councillor Andrew Day said: “I think it is encouraging to see our university being prepared to step up and make this significant investment.

“The university plays a very important role in our local economy and future prosperity.

"I am also encouraged by the development happening on our side of the line (council boundary), those who do business rates will appreciate that as well.

"It is good news, let’s not be squeamish about that.

“My main concern is that if no one objects to what comes forward, this matter will not come back, quite probably, to the planning committee. I think that is fundamentally wrong.

“As a matter of principle, what we are agreeing is a blank sheet of paper, albeit with a lot of excellent conditions.

"I am not satisfied that we are properly discharging our responsibility as a planning committee with regard to our local plan and emerging policies.”