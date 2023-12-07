Date announced for the 2024 Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run in Leamington

This will be the 20th time the popular sports event is held in the town

A date has been announced for a popular 10k run in Leamington Spa as it returns for its 20th event – with 20 free tickets on offer to celebrate its milestone anniversary.

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run will return on Sunday April 7, once again organised by the Leamington Round Table and supported by title sponsor local law firm Wright Hassall.

The event has become synonymous with Leamington since it was founded in 2004, emerging as a popular course for running clubs and fundraisers alike.

Caption: Wright Hassall’s Perveen Dhami with Sam Tyler (left) and Harpal Singh (right) of the Leamington Round Table

Over the years it has helped to raise more than £440,000 for local good causes ranging from charities to community groups.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the Leamington Round Table and Wright Hassall are giving away 20 free places, with each winner also receiving a commemorative t-shirt.

Entrants must simply outline in 100 words or less why they want to take part in the event and what makes it so special, sending their answer to [email protected] before the competition closes on December 20 at 23:59 GMT.

Winners will be chosen by the organisers and informed by email on December 22.

Sam Tyler, from Leamington Round Table and Race Director for 2024, said: “Twenty years has flown by but each year the event receives unwavering support from the local community, whether its people volunteering as marshals, signing up to run, or cheering on from the sidelines.

“Applications to enter for 2024 open on January 1 and we’re expecting more than 2,500 runners of all ages and abilities to sign up. We are also giving 20 lucky people the chance to run for free to help celebrate our 20th year – good luck to all entering.”

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, which is based on Olympus Avenue in the town, added: “It’s such a special event and as a local firm proudly rooted in Leamington for more than 175 years, we are honoured to have sponsored it every year since its inception.

“The course always attracts a competitive field from running clubs across the country, as well as beginners and fundraisers alike including those looking to improve their fitness or take up running in the new year.

“We’re looking forward to another great day and of course competing ourselves in the corporate race.”

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run starts at 10am and takes runners through some of the best parks and gardens Leamington Spa has to offer, starting at Newbold Terrace East and finishing at Mill Gardens, next to Jephson Gardens.

The course is a combination of paved surfaces and bridleways, with all road sections closed to traffic, making it both a safe and quick course to get around.

All entrants will receive a medal, with a cash prize for the first, second, and third-placed male and female runners, while trophies will also be awarded to teams and age category winners.

A free 1k Kids Run also starts at 11am.

Entries to the 10k run open on January 1 at www.regency10k.co.uk with tickets costing between £16 and £22 and available until the day of the event.

Places are limited and people are advised to book.