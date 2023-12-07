JLS and Craig David among pop stars to perform at Warwick Castle next summer

MIKA and The Darkness are also booked in for concerts as part of The Castle Sessions series from July 4 to 7 next year

Pop stars JLS and Craig David will be among the acts who will perform at Warwick Castle next summer.

MIKA and The Darkness are also booked in for concerts as part of The Castle Sessions series from July 4 to 7 next year.

Chloe Pean and Rachel Lloyd of promoters AEG Presents said: "We’re excited to bring JLS, Craig David Presents TS5, The Darkness and MIKA to the Castle, with more great names still to be announced.”

A poster for the Warwick Castle Summer Sessions next summer.

“Warwick Castle is such a unique setting and fans across the UK have shown their appetite for seeing the biggest acts in these special places.”

Tickets for the JLS and Craig David Presents TS5 shows are on sale now with The Darkness and MIKA on general sale from tomorrow (Friday December 8) at 10am.