Dates for Christmas lights switch-on events in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

A winter of festive celebrations is set to begin in the Warwick district, as communities come together over the next few months for a variety of light switch-on events.

Taking place from October 19 to December 3, Kenilworth, Leamington, Warwick, Whitnash and surrounding villages will host light switch-on events with entertainment, music, food, and stalls.

A celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights, will be held outside the town hall in Leamington on October 29 at 6.30pm.

Leamington’s ‘Big Lights Switch On’ will then take place on November 19, with the festivities forming part of the Diwali and Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab celebrations in the town.

The event starts with a Christmas market from 10am. The stage outside the town hall will feature live music, a Kirtan and a reading for Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab.

The chair of the district council, Councillor Sidney Syson, will light the Myton Hospice Tree of Light outside the Town Hall at 4pm, with the main lights being switched on at 5.30pm by the Mayor of Royal Leamington Councillor Alan Boad, and special guest Moosa Mostafa, local actor and star of Netflix’s Addams Family series, Wednesday.

Parking will be free in all district council off-street car parks in Leamington and in the Royal Priors on November 19 but on-street parking charges will still apply.

Warwick’s popular Victorian Evening returns on November 23, starting from 3pm with a Victorian market in the market square and rides and entertainment around the town centre.

The performances on the stage start at 5pm, with the lights being switched on at 7pm by the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques.

Parking will be free in all Warwick District Council off-street car parks in Warwick from 3pm on November 23 but on-street parking charges will still apply.

Kenilworth will be spreading its celebrations across two days, with the High Street in Kenilworth switching theirs on first on November 24.

The traditional event will have entertainment, food, and drink, and the lights will be switched on at 6pm by Mayor of Kenilworth, Councillor Alix Dearing.

The celebrations continue on November 26 on Warwick Road in Kenilworth, with market stalls, food, drink and fairground rides starting at 1pm.

The music will start on the stage at 4pm, with the lights being switched on at 6pm by the Mayor.

Residents of Whitnash will be celebrating the start of Christmas on December 4.

The event is held outside The Plough and Harrow pub in the town and starts at 4pm with stalls, food, entertainment, and an appearance by Father Christmas.

The lights will be switched on at 6pm by Mayor of Whitnash, Councillor Simon Button.

The district’s many villages will also be holding their own carols, services, and lights events throughout the festive season, including Cubbington where a celebration will take place on Queen Street and High Street from 5pm to 7pm on December 3.

The event will feature craft stalls, music, food and drink.

Councillor Ella Billiald, portfolio holder for arts and economy said: “We’re delighted to be once again hosting these events, where friends and families come together to celebrate and mark the start of the festive season.

“Not only do these events provide a sense of community, but they are also a great support for our local businesses. We look forward to welcoming you to our town centres for a special celebration.”