Register
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Warwickshire residents encouraged to take a ‘greener approach’ with their pumpkins this year

The county council has issued some seasonal advice about what do to with your pumpkins after Halloween.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to take a ‘greener approach’ with their pumpkins this year.

Read More
Halloween events set to return to Warwick Castle with some new attractions - he...

Every year 18,000 tonnes of pumpkin is thrown away at Halloween and Warwickshire County Council has issues some advice on what to with your pumpkins.

Warwickshire County Council has issued advice about what to do with pumpkins. Photo by Leamington CourierWarwickshire County Council has issued advice about what to do with pumpkins. Photo by Leamington Courier
Warwickshire County Council has issued advice about what to do with pumpkins. Photo by Leamington Courier
Most Popular

Here’s what the council has suggested:

  • Use the pumpkin for recipes such as soup, crisps, cakes and curries
  • Use the carved out pumpkin as a temporary caddy to collect food scraps ready for home composting or the food waste doorstep collection.
  • Compost the pumpkin (that has no glitter or paint) at home by removing any candles and wax, break down into smaller pieces and cover them with a layer of soil.
  • Alternatively, carve a vegetable you are more likely to eat, such as a butternut squash or turnip.

The council also advises against buying a plastic pumpkin, as they do not biodegrade or compost.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “Carving pumpkins is a fun activity to do with the children this half-term, but it’s also a fantastic opportunity to get them choosing what to do with the flesh and seeds of the pumpkin.

"Making sure you use every part of the pumpkin might feel like only a small step to living a more sustainable life, but it all counts.

"Together we can make a big difference to reducing food waste and minimising our impact on the wider environment.”

Related topics:WarwickshireWarwickshire County Council