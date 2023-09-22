Halloween events set to return to Warwick Castle with some new attractions - here's what's in store
Warwick Castle is once again hosting Halloween events this October half term – with both returning and new shows and attractions.
The Haunted Castle comes to life during the daytime from October 21 to November 5.
New for this year is a Witches of Warwick LIVE show and The Curse of The Kingmaker maze – a new underground event where people follow the clues to crack the code and find the missing mystical sword to help lift the curse.
The ‘Junior Ghost Hunt’ maze will also return along with the Haunted Hollows.
The Dead Centre Stage will also host a Halloween talent show where four rival characters compete to become the frontman for The Underworld’s chart-topping band. There will be singalong sessions, dancing, sketches, and games throughout the day.
Warwick Castle’s team will also be holding a ‘Halloween History Team Tour’ and children can also join the ‘Spooky Schools’ where they learn can lessons, from slaying giants and Halloween health and safety.
As well as all the attractions, there will be Halloween theming across the castle grounds, including a bubbling cauldron, spider webs, pumpkins, and the roaming headless horseman.
For those wanting to brave the darker side of Halloween, the Castle After Dark returns from 6pm between October 21 to 31, which includes three new attractions this year.
Visitors can join the disciples of Archdeacon Alister Crowley as they lead them through unsettling rooms and invite them to re-enact a séance in the attraction The Glass Coffin (recommended age 10+).
Another new event is The Pestilence, a scare maze in the castle’s medieval vaults, where the infected roam, lying in wait to infect the unsuspecting (recommended age 10+).
Visitors can also head outside and brave the Hangman’s Hollows, to join the condemned as they walk through a twisting maze of jumps and scares that lead to the hangman’s noose (recommended age 10+).
The Castle Dungeon will also be open with special effects, theatrical sets with plenty of jumps, scares and surprises (recommended age 10, additional charges apply).
As well as the attractions, there will also be street food, a bar, mood music from live bands with an LED light show and performers.
For more information go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/