Ghosts, ghouls, cobwebs, and pumpkins - here's what's happening at Hatton Adventure World this Halloween

‘Halloween Spooktacular’ is set to return to Hatton Adventure World during the October half term.

The event will run the weekends of October 14 and 21 and then from October 28 to 31 from 10am to 5.30pm.

The attraction will once again be inundated with ghosts, ghouls, cobwebs, and pumpkins.

New for this year is the Haunted Cabin Walk Through where children will have to weave through the creepy cabins with live actors.

Other activities include Village of Trick or Treat, where children can wander around a street featuring animatronics and live actors handing out sweets, Zombie Marsh, the Bewitching Trailer Ride, Slithering Snakes and Creepy Critters, Laser Combat with Zombie Run and The Haunted House.

The ‘Magic and Mayhem Illusion’ show will also take place at intervals throughout the day.

Children can also pick and carve out their own free pumpkin in the pumpkin carving tent and are encouraged to come dressed in Halloween themed costumes.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World, said “It’s that time of year when we go full on Spooktacular, and the Ghosts and Ghouls come out to play havoc at Hatton.

"We have a packed programme for all the family to have a frightfully good time plus each child receives a free pumpkin.”

Tickets are available online priced at £21.95 per adult and child or £23.95 per adult and child on the gate. All children will get a free pumpkin included in their ticket.