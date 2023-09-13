Warwick Castle welcomes new baby owl to its birds of prey team - here's how you could name him
Warwick Castle has welcomed a new baby owl to its birds of prey team.
The fluffy bird will be hand-reared by Warwick Castle’s team of expert falconers, and learn the ropes from its older feathered friends.
The bird will undergo training throughout the winter, ready to join the line up of The Falconer’s Quest in 2024.
Warwick Castle is celebrating the news with a social media competition to name its latest addition, where entrants can win the opportunity to meet the baby owl, its handler and day tickets for four people.
The five-week-old male is a Verreaux’s Eagle Owl, more commonly known as a Milky Eagle Owl, originating from Africa.
Its most distinctive feature is its pink eyelids, which no other owl in the world has. It will grow up to be up to 66cm in length, making it the largest owl species from Africa.
Liam Bartlett, general manager at Warwick Castle, said: “We are so excited to share the news of our newest baby owl here at Warwick Castle, and we are thrilled to be offering one lucky person the opportunity to name it, and the chance to meet it here at the castle with one of our handlers.”
“We know the bird will be in safe hands with our team of expert falconers, who will be taking extra special care of the baby and hand-rearing it as it grows up. "
Warwick Castle’s social media competition runs until October 2 and can be entered here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxIhFSasZA2/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D