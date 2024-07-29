Days and knights to remember: our review of the new hotel at Warwick Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As time goes by, Warwick Castle seems to have more and more to offer its younger visitors – so much so that it’s not always easy for families to cover everything in just one day.

Warwickshire residents are very lucky to have the fabulous historical attraction right on their doorstep.

But for those who are travelling to visit the castle from further afield, Merlin Entertainments has started to add accommodation and offering short break experiences to its list of options for guests.

Brand new to this list is the hotel, built right next to the Knights Village glamping and lodges area – to which it is connected by raised walkways – and opened at the weekend just gone.

The magnificent foyer at the Warwick Castle hotel.

The hotel, which cost Merlin north of £16 million to, build, has more than 60 medieval-themed rooms.

Its impressive lobby area includes handy self-check in terminals, a manned reception desk with a staff member on hand to help guests on arrival and during their stay, a small gift shop, talking portraits of some of the various historic figures connected to the castle an awesome life-sized animatronic knight on horseback.

Our room was well equipped and cosy and the bathroom had a lovely tapestry behind a glass panel on the wall next to the bath

The bunk beds were a little on the short size for our older 11-year-old son but very spacious for our seven-year-old.

A hotel for a queen, king, princess or prince. The Warwick Castle Hotel.

Entertainment provided at the riverside for the evening for guests staying at either the hotel or Knights Village included archery lessons children and adults, plates and diablos to spin and knights sword-fighting and lasted until 8pm with the small bar serving ale on tap open until about 9 so guests could sit out and enjoy a drink for a while.

It made for a lovely summer evening.

The restaurant, in the Knights Village main building, served a three-course buffet roast dinner, which can be bought at an additional costs.

This was tasty and convenient if a little busy.

The Warwick Castle Hotel.

Guests are welcome to venture into Warwick to eat there if they so wish.

Breakfast, also served as a buffet in the restaurant between 7am and 10am, comes as part of the price with ‘full English’, continental and cereal available and was great fuel for a full day at the castle.

With its emotive and stunning Falconer’s Quest show, exhilarating and impressive War of the Roses horse and action performance by the Knights of Middle England and its awe-inspiring trebuchet demonstration – all which capture young and old imaginations alike - along with the Horrible Histories Maze, Zog show, to add to the historic intrigue the castle and its magnificent walls, dungeons, towers and ground have to offer its great for visitors to have even more options to be there from opening to close without having a long car journey either before or immediately after the visit and to not have to rush the experience.

Staying in the grounds of the castle makes a visit there even more immersive and makes visiting Warwick Castle even more memorable for adults and children alike.

It’s a real treat.