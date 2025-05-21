Decision delayed again on plans to turn former Warwick car dealership into two new shops

A decision on plans that would see a former car dealership in Warwick turned into new shop units has been delayed once again.

The change of use application, which was submitted in October 2023, seeks to turn the former Kia garage in Stratford Road into two separate units.

In the planning documents, it said one unit would become a ‘top-up’ convenience shop and the other would be occupied by a small business such as a hairdressers or funeral directors.

The Kia showroom in Stratford Road in Warwick when it was still operating. Photo supplied

Part of the plans include having 17 parking spaces with one disabled space, one parent and child space and two electric vehicle charging spaces (one for visitors and one for staff).

The plans were due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee meeting on May 20 but were once again withdrawn from the agenda – having also been withdrawn from the previous planning meeting in April.

In the agenda documents it said: “This application has been withdrawn from the agenda in order to enable the applicant to clarify certain aspects of their proposals.”

This was a similar reason given for the previous withdrawal.

Prior to being withdrawn, planning officers had recommended the plans for refusal due to concerns about parking.

In the reason it said: “The proposal would provide insufficient parking which fails to comply with the council's adopted parking standards and would result in harm to amenity through parking stress.

"Therefore, it is recommended that planning permission is refused.”

According to the planning documents, the site has been empty since April 2023 and a replacement Kia dealership subsequently opened at a new location on Heathcote Lane in Leamington in May 2023.

In May 2023, the 9,200 sq ft site, which includes two showrooms, a workshop and a tyre fitting bay, was put on the market for £1.1million with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.

There were around 20 objections to the plans – including one from Warwick Town Council due to concerns of the safety of pedestrians with vehicles coming in and out of the site.

Some residents have also submitted objections raising more concerns about access safety, parking, opening hours and what the second unit would end up being.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/23/1433.