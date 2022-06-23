Decision delayed on controversial plans for a chicken farm in Norton Lindsey

The application, which would see two existing poultry houses on land at Ward Hill demolished so two news ones could be built, was due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee last night (Wednesday June 22).

However, according to the meeting documents, ‘following a number of questions raised by members of the committee related to transport, traffic and other highways matters, the application was deferred to enable further comment to be obtained from WCC highways’.

A decision on controversial plans for a chicken farm in Norton Lindsey has been delayed. Photo supplied

The committee also asked that a Highways Officer attend the meeting when the application returns to them.

This is not the first time that a decision on the site has been delayed.

In January 2020, the plans were due to go before the district council’s but the application was withdrawn.

Seven previous applications have been submitted for the same use on this site, all of which have been rejected.

The newest plans, which also seek to reposition an existing access to the site as well as creating a property for a farm manager, was heavily opposed to by residents in the village and the wider Warwick area.

More than 140 objections have been made against the plans by residents, in the village and in Warwick, Norton Lindsey Parish Council, Cllr Jan Mateck and Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western.

Reasons for objection included; the environmental impact from the smell, possible health concerns, the effect on the green belt and increased traffic.

Despite this planning officers at Warwick District Council had recommended the plans for approval.