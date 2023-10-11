Decision imminent on district council's frontline services move to Pump Rooms in Leamington

The controversial plans, which more than 2,500 residents have signed a petition against, were ‘called in’ for further consideration with Liberal Democrat councillors having concerns in regard to the overall design and cost of the proposal to relocate departments of the authority’s customer services to the space currently occupied by the historic landmark’s shop

A decision will be made tonight on controversial plans to move the offices of some of Warwick District Council frontline services in place of the shop at the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington.

The plans, which more than 2,500 residents have signed a petition against, had been approved by the council in July.

But they were ‘called in’ for further consideration with Liberal Democrat councillors having concerns in regard to the overall design and cost of the proposal to relocate departments of the authority’s customer services to the space currently occupied by the historic landmark’s shop.

The Royal Pump Rooms

Members claimed that those who made the call did not have sufficient information.

They also wanted further consideration given to the idea of moving the customer services to a vacant part of Leamington Town Hall.

The petition says: “Built in 1814 to be Leamington Spa's main attraction for residents and visitors and very successful as it is the new Warwick District Council has not yet abandoned the plan to locate customer services of its housing department in the space currently occupied by the shop selling local arts and crafts.

"There is an empty room for this in the town hall - where it belongs.”