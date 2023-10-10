Leamington fatal factory fire two years on: Why are there still no answers?

The fire, in which Leamington man David Boswell was killed, took place at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd in August 2021 and solicitor Claire Kirwan, who is bringing civil claims on behalf of some of those affected by the tragedy, wants more urgency from the Health and Safety Executive to conclude its findings.

A Leamington solicitor says she is disappointed at the lack of a report on a fatal factory fire which took place in Leamington more than two years ago.

The fire, in which Leamington man David Boswell was killed, took place at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd on August 27 2021 and Blythe Liggins’ personal injury claims solicitor Claire Kirwan, who is bringing civil claims on behalf of some of those affected by the tragedy, wants more urgency from national regulator the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to conclude its findings.

She said: “The lack of answers means ongoing uncertainty for those affected by the fire.

An aerial view of the fire

“While the HSE have advised that this investigation is not typical due to the size and complexity, it does seem to be taking a very long time.

“Throughout my 25-year legal career, I’ve not known a Health and Safety Executive report to take more than two years.

“We’ve been waiting for this report and we’re more than 24 months down the line and it’s still not finalised.”

Claire added: “The work the HSE does is very important but we are disappointed that this report is taking so long.

The huge fire at the Tachbrook Park Industrial Estate.

“I would urge the HSE to really push things forward so that we can have some much-needed answers for those that were affected so badly and continue to be affected.”

A HSE spokesperson said: “This was a complex and challenging incident for HSE to investigate, working jointly with other agencies including Warwickshire Police and Fire and Rescue Service and involving a range of HSE specialist staff to identify the root causes of the incident and assess whether health and safety standards had been breached.

"It was made more challenging by the destruction of the factory and significant time needed to make the scene safe before a thorough investigation could commence.