Tomorrow a decision will be made on whether to build up to 74 new houses at the site of the former Riverside House Warwick District Council headquarters in Leamington.

The plans – comprising 40 per cent affordable homes – have been put forward by Government housing and regeneration agency Homes England and also include the creation of a new public park at Elizabeth Park and Edmondscote Athletics Track & Playing Fields off Edmondscote Road, which are connected to the Riverside House site via Riverside Walk.

Warwick District Council sold Riverside House to Government housing and regeneration agency Homes England in 2023 and has since moved its services to office spaces at Saltisford in Warwick, and at the Royal Pump Rooms and town hall in Leamington,

The athletics track will be moved to a new venue on Fusiliers Way.

The housing plans for the Riverside House site in Leamington.

In its design and access statement for the plans, Homes England has said: “The Site can provide a new compact urban residential community set within a mature parkland-like setting, nestled in a natural slope by the River Leam.

"Located centrally within Leamington, the community at Riverside House will be extremely well connected to local amenities in the town centre as well as local green and blue spaces.

"This proximity and character of the proposed community will encourage more active, healthy and sustainable lifestyles."

For the Elizabeth Park and Edmondscote site, Homes England has said: “The overarching goal is the creation of a new destination park in Leamington.

"A new green space that looks great, is popular, biodiverse, safe, whole-life maintainable and permanent.

To view to planning documents search for W/24/0610 on WDC’s planning portal or visit https://shorturl.at/1nGCk