Decision on Kenilworth Wetherspoon pub plans will be made tomorrow

A licence has already been granted for the pub company to sell alcohol at the premises, which was formerly occupied by Poundland before that closed in 2020

By Oliver Williams
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:55 BST

Kenilworth residents will soon find out if a new Wetherspoon pub will open in the town centre.

At Leamington town hall tomorrow night, Warwick District Council’s (WDC) planning committee will decide whether to grant permission for the pub company to open the new branch at the premises it owns at 18-24 The Square, which has been empty since its previous occupier Poundland closed its store there in 2020.

Planning permission would allow Wetherspoon to invest £2 million into refurbishing the premises for which WDC granted the company a licence to sell alcohol last November .

A computer generated image of the proposed new Wetherspoon pub at 18-24 The Square in Kenilworth Town centre.
In September last year, Wetherspoon withdrew a previous planning application it had submitted due to a discrepancy’ after it had revealed its intentions to open the pub in July.

The new application has been recommended for approval by a district council planning officer.

