Wetherspoon is "still committed" to open a pub in Kenilworth despite withdrawing planning application

Wetherspoon is still committed to opening a new branch at this site at 18-24 The Square in Kenilworth town centre despite having withdrawn its plans recently. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has said it is “still committed” to opening a new branch in Kenilworth town centre despite having withdrawn the planning application.

The company announced in July that it was planning to open a new branch at 18-24 The Square and is set to invest £2 million on the vacant site previously occupied by Poundland.

But it has now withdrawn the plans, which it had submitted to Warwick District Council in August, but has also stated that a new proposal will soon be submitted.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon has said: "There is a discrepancy on the plans and our planning consultant's advice was to resubmit rather than amend the application.

"We are still committed to opening a pub in Kenilworth."

Kenilworth Town Council had objected to the plans despite councillors agreeing that converting the empty unit into a pub would benefit the town centre.

The pub would occupy all of the ground and first floor of the building, comprising 5,500 sq ft on each.

Wetherspoon has said that, if opened, the pub would create 60 jobs.

Wetherspoon’s purchase of the site was overseen by Leamington-based property consultants Wareing & Company.

“It is great to see a major national name like Wetherspoon investing in the heart of Kenilworth by purchasing this building."