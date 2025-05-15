Decision on plans to build large solar farm near Leamington to be made next week

A decision on wheter to grant permission to build a large solar farm in the countryside near Leamington will be made next week.

There has been much opposition to Novergy and Recurrent Energy’s proposal to cover 242 acres of open and undeveloped agricultural land with what would amount to nearly a million 1.6 metre high solar panels on elevated land.

The site lies on farm land immediately to the west of the Fosse Way and less than 1km to the southeast of Radford Semele and about 2km east of Leamington.

Hundreds of objections have been made to the plans from residents, campaigners and others.

The site of the proposed solar farm near Leamington

This included campaigners the No Solar Farm in Radford Semele group, Warwickshire County Council’s landscape and flood management teams, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, Radford Semele Parish Council, Ufton Parish Council, The Ramblers’ Association, Warwick District Councillor Rebecca Davidson (Green, Radford Semele) and Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

Mr Western launched an online petition against the plans which can be viewed here: https://shorturl.at/JeRnR

Villagers in Radford Semele have launched their own petition against the plans, which can be viewed online here: http://www.change.org/ProtectRadfordSemele

Despite all of these objections, the plans have been recommended for approval by Warwick District Council’s planning officers.

The council’s planning committee will consider wheter to approve the proposals at a meeting next Tuesday evening (May 20).

Details of the plans can be viewed on a website set up by Novergy and Recurrent Energy at https://www.fossewaysolarfarm.co.uk/

And, the planning application can be viewed on Warwick District Council’s online planning portal by searching for W/24/1404