Village near Warwick set to face months of disruption due to water pipe work

A village near Warwick is set to face months of disruption while works takes place to install new water pipes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severn Trent said it is set to spent more than £2million in Hampton Magna as part of a scheme to replace old water pipes.

Crews are due to start work in the village from Monday May 19 – with the work starting in Damson Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severn Trent said it is set to spent more than £2million in Hampton Magna as part of a scheme to replace old water pipes. Photo by Severn Trent

The work will then move to Cherry Lane, Woodway Avenue, Daly Avenue and Summer Close, Old Budbrooke Road, Field Barn Road, Blandford Way and then Church Lane.

Severn Trent have estimated that the first phase of the pipe work will take around six months – with an anticipated completion time frame being November.

Gracie Lazenby, community liaison officer for Warwickshire, said: “These works are part of a huge project for Severn Trent that will bring massive benefits to customers in Hampton Magna.

“The new modern materials will last up to 100 years and create a more secure network for all of our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severn Trent will be hosting a drop-in session about the work today (Thursday May 15) at Budbrooke Community Centre, Field Barn Road, Hampton Magna, CV35 8RT on between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Gracie added: “We understand that large-scale works such as this will cause some disruption, so we want to make sure that customers have all the information and would encourage them to come along to the drop-in session.

“As well as the drop-in sessions, the team will make sure they stay in contact with affected customers via letter and a dedicated webpage for the works will be set up as well.”

More information about the work

Anyone who owns or operates a business which receives visiting customers who purchase goods or services, and the works will affect sales income, can contact the Severn Trent Business Loss Team by emailing: [email protected] for further advice.

Customers who have queries about this work can speak to a member of the team on site who will help in any way they can or call 07977 141354 between 8am and 4pm, or email: [email protected] quoting the project title – Hampton Magna.