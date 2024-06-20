Decision on plans to upgrade flat windows in Warwick has been deferred
The application would see the existing wooden frames and balcony doors at Martinique Square in Bowling Green Street replaced with uPVC.
The plans went before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday June 18 but according to the decisions report by the council, “the application was deferred to enable: a sample of the windows to be considered.”
Martinique Square was a redevelopment project consisting of two new blocks of flats, three town houses and the conversion of the former Westgate Arms pub (Grade II listed) into flats.
The flat buildings in need of the replacements (flats 10 to 12, 14 to 28 and 32 to 45) are not listed but they do fall within the Warwick Conservation Area.
In the plans it said the windows needed replacing due to “evidence of timber rot internal and externally to some of the windows and the significant scale and scope of the repairs has raised the major concern of whether the windows are fit-for-purpose.”
Prior to going before the council, the plans had received much support from residents and from Warwick Town Council.
Despite the support, planning officers at Warwick District Council have recommended the plans be refused permission.
The main reason given for this was because “the proposals would result in unacceptable harm to the Conservation Area and the setting of a Listed Building”.
To view the plans search: W/24/0412 on the council’s planning portal.