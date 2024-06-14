Plans to upgrade flat windows in Warwick recommended for refusal despite backing from town council and residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to upgrade windows at a block of flats in Warwick have been recommended for refusal by planning officers despite backing from the town council and residents.

The application would see the existing wooden frames and balcony doors at Martinique Square in Bowling Green Street replaced with uPVC.

Martinique Square was a redevelopment project consisting of two new blocks of flats, three town houses and the conversion of the former Westgate Arms pub (Grade II listed) into flats.

Martinique Square viewed from Bowling Green Street next to the closed Linen Street car park. Photo by Google Streetview

In the planning documents it says that the flat buildings in need of the replacements (flats 10 to 12, 14 to 28 and 32 to 45) are not listed but they do fall within the Warwick Conservation Area.

It also adds: “The timber windows have significant repairs required despite a number of site wide decorations and repairs over the last 23 years.

"There is evidence of timber rot internal and externally to some of the windows and the significant scale and scope of the repairs has raised the major concern of whether the windows are fit-for-purpose.”

The application goes on to add that the new windows would improve “acoustic and thermal properties of the homes”.

Some of the Martinique Square flats overlooking Hill Close Gardens. Photo by Google Streetview

The plans have more than 30 comments in support – including one from Warwick Town Council.

In the town council’s comment, it said it “supports this application as the benefits are considered to outweigh any potential harm to the property in terms of improved thermal performance, reduced heating costs for the property owner, a longer service life for the windows and supporting the commitment to climate change mitigation”.

Cllr Gabriel Rosu, who is a Warwick district councillor for the Aylesford Ward in Warwick, also supported the application

Despite the support, planning officers at Warwick District Council have recommended the plans be refused permission.

The main reason given for this was because “the proposals would result in unacceptable harm to the Conservation Area and the setting of a Listed Building”.

They added: “This harm is not considered to be outweighed by public benefits. It is therefore recommended that planning permission is refused.”

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on June 18.