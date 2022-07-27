Delivery of food caddy and blue-lidded bin deliveries is behind schedule across the Warwick District

Delivery of blue-lidded recycling bins and food caddies as part of a new household waste collection service is behind schedule across the Warwick district.

Ahead of the new 123+ recycling and refuse collection service starting next week on Monday (August 1) Warwick District Council is providing residents with an update on the deliveries.

Deliveries of the food caddies and blue-lidded recycling bins are ongoing, however due to several factors, delivery is currently behind schedule.

Green, grey and blue-lidded bins and red recycling boxes at a house in the Warwick district.

Priority is being given to the delivery of food caddies and the council has said it is working hard to deliver all of these by August 1.

Priority is being given to the delivery of recycling bins for those properties that have a recycling collection next week.

Residents who have not yet received their bins can report this by emailing [email protected]

All waste will still be collected even if the new bins have not arrived.

Those who have not received an information book or calendar can view collection dates and the schedules on the council’s website.

The council’s app can also be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play, and collection dates will be on it from August 1.

Those who have not received their food caddy: food waste can be put into the green garden waste bin temporarily if they have subscribed to the collection of them from August 1.

Otherwise, food waste can be placed in the grey bin until the food caddy arrives.

Those who have not received their recycling bin: priority is being given to those properties that have a recycling collection next week.

Households which have not received it by the time of their collection can continue to use your red boxes to present the recycling.

There is no need for it to be sorted for it to be collected.

Those who have their blue-lidded bin but have extra recycling can use their red boxes to put out the extra recycling.

Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger, the council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood and leisure, said: “This is a huge new contract and unfortunately, we have been hit with delays to our deliveries.

"I wanted to make sure we are keeping our residents up to date, and to reassure you that collections will continue, and you will get your new bins and caddies as soon as possible.

“We appreciate our residents’ patience and understanding as we work quickly to get this new service up and running. We’ll keep our website and social media updated on a regular basis to keep everyone informed.

“We know that not everyone has access to the internet, so would ask you all to check in with your neighbours to keep them updated and let them know what is happening.”