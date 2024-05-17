Demolition of multi-storey car park in Leamington should take place next year

The Covent Garden multi-storey car park ion Leamington. Credit: National World

Demolition of the closed Covent Garden multi-storey car park in Leamington and the creation of extra temporary street level parking spaces should take place next year.

Last week, The Courier and Warwickshire World, published a recap on the ailing structure in Russell Street, which has ‘concrete cancer’ and was closed to the public for health and safety reasons in February 2023.

Before this, Warwick District Council had planned to demolish the structure and replace it with a new, larger multi-storey car park and a new headquarters with a few luxury apartments attached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These plans have since been scrapped and instead proposals have been discussed to replace the car park with a community wellbeing centre.

But before anything else is built on the site Warwick District Council plans to create an additional temporary 120 parking spaces alongside the existing short-stay surface car park - which remains open and will do while this work takes place.

Today (Friday May 17), a spokeswoman for Warwick District Council said: “Warwick District Council continues to make progress on long-term plans to redevelop the Covent Garden car park and has commissioned a feasibility study on the future of the site that will be considered as part of the future transformation plans for the town centre.

“This summer the council will apply for permission to take down the car park, if approved a demolition company will be procured to undertake the works during 2025, following close liaison with local businesses and residents.