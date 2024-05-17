Demolition of multi-storey car park in Leamington should take place next year
Last week, The Courier and Warwickshire World, published a recap on the ailing structure in Russell Street, which has ‘concrete cancer’ and was closed to the public for health and safety reasons in February 2023.
Before this, Warwick District Council had planned to demolish the structure and replace it with a new, larger multi-storey car park and a new headquarters with a few luxury apartments attached.
These plans have since been scrapped and instead proposals have been discussed to replace the car park with a community wellbeing centre.
But before anything else is built on the site Warwick District Council plans to create an additional temporary 120 parking spaces alongside the existing short-stay surface car park - which remains open and will do while this work takes place.
Today (Friday May 17), a spokeswoman for Warwick District Council said: “Warwick District Council continues to make progress on long-term plans to redevelop the Covent Garden car park and has commissioned a feasibility study on the future of the site that will be considered as part of the future transformation plans for the town centre.
“This summer the council will apply for permission to take down the car park, if approved a demolition company will be procured to undertake the works during 2025, following close liaison with local businesses and residents.
"Once demolished the ground floors of the multi storey car park will be available to use for parking on a temporary basis.”