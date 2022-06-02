Demolition work as part of Kenilworth leisure centre redevelopment will start soon

GV's - Castle Farm Recreation Centre, Kenilworth

Demolition work will start soon as part of the multi-million pound redevelopment of Castle Farm recreation centre in Kenilworth.

Preliminary work to replace the existing recreation centre at Castle Farm with a new facility featuring a sports hall, 80 station gym and fitness centre as well as a new HQ for scouts and guides is already under way.

Warwick District Council has said that following an extended period of negotiations and re-costing, “in a background of soaring building costs and supply chain issues”, it has made an agreement with AR Demolition and Kier to undertake the project.

The council’s portfolio holder for economy and culture, Liam Bartlett said: “The signing of these contracts has been long in the making and is set against challenging circumstances within the worldwide building industries.

"I am therefore delighted that we have now reached this stage and thanks to the tenacity of our project team we will be bringing the town of Kenilworth the best possible new facilities, whilst maintaining value for money for local council tax- payers.”

Contractual negotiations for the Abbey Fields Swimming Pool redevelopment plans are also at their final stages.