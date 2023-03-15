The garden is due to open next month.

An unloved area of scrubland in the centre of Warwick is being transformed into a wildlife garden.

The project, which is being led by Warwick District Council and contractor Allworks, has seen a plot of disused and previously inaccessible land off Lyttelton Road cleared of fly-tipping and brambles, to create a space with seating and landscaping for residents living close-by.

Pictured at Lyttelton Road Wildlife Community Garden local resident Liza with Kerry Paget (WDC housing) and Cllr Jan Matecki. Photo supplied

It is also hoped that the garden will attract wildlife and improve biodiversity.

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for housing, said: “It’s wonderful to see this small parcel of land, which has seen decades of neglect, being repurposed for the benefit of the whole community.

"I very much hope that local people will come and enjoy the new garden and that in the coming years it can become a focal point to meet, learn and enjoy nature.”