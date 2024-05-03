Details confirmed for essential resurfacing works on popular Warwickshire greenway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire County Council has arranged for resurfacing works for the Stratford Greenway to ensure the pathway can continue to be safely accessed by a variety of visitors.

The Greenway, Bobby's Café and Milcote Café will be open as normal over the weekend (May 4 and 5) and bank holiday Monday.

The council has said that, while every effort will be taken to ensure the work is carried out during the dates set out it is all weather dependent, which may result in changes to the timescales.

Access to the Greenway will be limited from Seven Meadows to Stannals Bridge from Tuesday May 7 to Friday May 10 from 8am to 4.30pm.

During this time the whole section from Stannals Bridge down to and including Milcote Road Car Park will be closed while surfacing works take place and we ask members of the public to not use the surface so it can set effectively.

Bobby’s café remains open and will still be accessible.

Milcote Car Park will be closed from Tuesday May 7 to Friday May 10 and Milcote Café will also be closed during this time in line with an expected drop in visitors.

From Monday May 13 to Wednesday May 15, the Greenway from Seven Meadows to Stannals Bridge will be closed.

Members of the public are asked to stay away from this area and not use the footpath so it can set effectively.

Bobby’s café will be closed during this period and will reopen on Thursday May 16.

The section between Stannals Bridge and the sewage works will be completely inaccessible to the public throughout this period and will be subject to a public footpath closure notice.

Parking will still be available at Seven Meadows throughout the resurfacing works, although may be limited at times while the work is underway.