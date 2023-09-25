Details of this year's bonfire and fireworks evening in Warwick which raises thousands of pounds for charity

Last year’s event raised more than £26,000 for local charities and good causes.

Warwick's annual bonfire and fireworks evening which raises thousands of pounds for charity will be returning in November.

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s event, which is being held on Saturday November 4 at Warwick Racecourse.

Warwick's annual bonfire and fireworks show will be returning in November. Photo by Gary Delday

The event is organised by the Warwick Lions Club and the Warwick Rotary Club.

Every year the annual town bonfire and fireworks show raises thousands of pounds of charities and good causes in and around the local area.

Last year’s event managed to raise more than £26,000.

Gates will open for the event at 5pm and a range of hot foods and refreshments will be available across the site with all bars open.

People can also reserve a table for a hot supper in the Kingmaker restaurant, which will also feature a view of the bonfire and firework show.

Music on the night will be provided by the Sambassadors of Groove and there will a range of light swords and wands to buy.

Award-winning Fantastic Fireworks will start off with a 10 minute show at 6pm for children and then the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm.

The main fireworks show will then start at 6.45pm with 20 minutes of fireworks.

The organisers have said that they have kept this year’s ticket prices the as same as last year ‘to make sure families can afford to come’.

It will cost £8 for adults and £2 for children from three to 15 years and children under three can enter the event for free.

People are being advised by the organisers to buy their tickets early as last year they sold out the day before the event..

Tickets are only available to buy online at: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/warwick-town-bonfire/ or at: www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk

Entry to the site will be at the main entrance off Bread and Meat Close, but there will also be access also off Hampton Road