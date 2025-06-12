Determined group of young people celebrate new lighting at Leamington skatepark

A determined group of young skaters are celebrating the installation of new lighting at the skatepark at Victoria Park in Leamington.

Supported by South Leamington detached youth workers from Warwickshire County Council’s youth service, who regularly engaged with young people at the park, the group started a project to raise their concerns about safety - particularly after dark and during the winter months.

The skaters, who include Abigail, Chloe, Dylan, Evan, Fraser, Ioan, Pidgeon, Shay, Stan, Syd, Travis, Jake, Sam, Ashton, Ed, Saif, Enzo and Elliot, were also keen to make the skate park a space that could be safely shared with all park users.

In a considerate move, they chose to stop skating during daylight hours when unsupervised toddlers were playing in the area – further limiting their time to enjoy the facility.

The new lighting at the skatepark at Victoria Park in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Recognising the importance of safety and inclusivity in public spaces, the council’s youth workers held a series of meetings in the park with Councillor Geraldine Cullinan (Clarendon Ward), Jon Barnett from Warwick District Council’s (WDC) community safety team and David Adams, chairman of the Friends of Victoria Park.

During the series of talks in which the skaters were involved, the case for improved lighting was made clear.

As a result, WDC secured funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to install lighting both along the circular path around the park and at the skate park itself.

From left to right: skaters Jake, Sam, Ashton, Ed, Saif, Enzo & Elliot who are part of the group who campaigned to get new lighting installed at the skatepark at Victoria Park in Leamington. Picture supplied.

The new lights were installed in May.

The skaters have said: "We want to thank everyone for helping us, we really didn't think it would happen as we know we may have a negative stereotype by some, but having the lights is brilliant."

Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, added: "This project is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when we listen to young people and take their concerns seriously.

"As a child friendly county we are committed to creating safe, welcoming spaces for children and young people to play, socialise and thrive.

"The young people who use Victoria Park have shown great maturity and community spirit, and I am delighted their voices have helped make this park safer for everyone."