Work continues at Leamington Shopping Park's new KFC site - here's when it it should be opening

By Kirstie Smith
Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Work is continuing on the two new fast food outlets at the Leamington Shopping Park.

The new units at the shopping park will house a Five Guys and a KFC.

The plans to build the two fast food chains were given the green light to go ahead in June 2023 and the work has been taking place since then.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

KFC used to be located on the same shopping park before the unit was closed and demolished in 2016.

Work continues at the new KFC site at the Leamington Shopping Park ahead of its opening this year. Photo taken earlier this year by Geoff Ousbeyplaceholder image
Work continues at the new KFC site at the Leamington Shopping Park ahead of its opening this year. Photo taken earlier this year by Geoff Ousbey

The two new units replace the building once occupied by Frankie and Benny’s, which closed in 2018.

With the units now taking shape, people across social media have been continuously asking for an opening date for the new fast food sites.

A rough time frame has now been provided by KFC.

A spokesperson from KFC told The Courier and Weekly News: “There is no set date yet but a time frame of mid summer is expected.”

Five Guys have also been contacted for a statement.

Related topics:WorkKFC
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice