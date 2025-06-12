Work continues at Leamington Shopping Park's new KFC site - here's when it it should be opening
The new units at the shopping park will house a Five Guys and a KFC.
The plans to build the two fast food chains were given the green light to go ahead in June 2023 and the work has been taking place since then.
KFC used to be located on the same shopping park before the unit was closed and demolished in 2016.
The two new units replace the building once occupied by Frankie and Benny’s, which closed in 2018.
With the units now taking shape, people across social media have been continuously asking for an opening date for the new fast food sites.
A rough time frame has now been provided by KFC.
A spokesperson from KFC told The Courier and Weekly News: “There is no set date yet but a time frame of mid summer is expected.”
Five Guys have also been contacted for a statement.