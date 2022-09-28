Developer behind housing site in a village near Warwick opens applications for its £10k community fund

Miller Homes will donate £10,000 to charities, community groups and good causes located close to its developments over the next year. Photo supplied

A housing developer behind a project in a village near Warwick is inviting community groups and charities to apply for part of its £10,000 grant.

Miller Homes is looking to donate the money to charities, community groups and good causes located close to its developments across the West Midlands, including Montgomery Grange in Hampton Magna, over the next year.

The fund officially launched today (September 28) and applications for the first round will close on November 11 after which donations between £250 and £2,000 will be awarded to the successful applicants.

Two funding rounds will take place each year in June and November and applications will be accepted throughout the year.

Each of Miller Homes’ ten regional offices across the UK will have its own £10,000 fund, which combined will contribute £100,000 to community initiatives across the country every year.

Alastair Parsons, area sales director for Miller Homes Midlands, said: “We don’t just build houses, we create communities, making Warwickshire a better place to live.

"There are so many amazing groups undertaking vital work in the county, doing everything from supporting vulnerable members of society to enhancing green public spaces.

“Through our community fund we’ll help as many of these organisations as we can and we encourage projects of all shapes and sizes to get in touch and let us know how we can help.”