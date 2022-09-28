TV crews are back in Leamington - this time for Sir Lenny Henry's new drama
Camera crews have been in Clarendon Square this week to film scenes for the British comedian, actor and writer’s six-part show Three Little Birds, which will be aired on ITV.
Filming has been taking place in Leamington this week for a TV drama written by comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry.
A crew has been in Clarendon Square to film scenes for the six-part show Three Little Birds, which will be aired on ITV.
Each part of the show has been inspired by Sir Lenny’s mother’s stories about leaving Jamaica in the 1950s for Great Britain, which became her lifelong home and where she raised her family.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Sir Lenny has worked with Tiger Aspects Productions and Dr Who screenwriter Russell T Davies on the drama, which covers the lives of three Caribbean women and their struggles with starting a new life in the UK.
No release date has been set for the drama, which was commissioned by ITV in 2020.