Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

TV crews are back in Leamington - this time for Sir Lenny Henry's new drama

Camera crews have been in Clarendon Square this week to film scenes for the British comedian, actor and writer’s six-part show Three Little Birds, which will be aired on ITV.

By Oliver Williams
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:02 pm

Filming has been taking place in Leamington this week for a TV drama written by comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry.

A crew has been in Clarendon Square to film scenes for the six-part show Three Little Birds, which will be aired on ITV.

Each part of the show has been inspired by Sir Lenny’s mother’s stories about leaving Jamaica in the 1950s for Great Britain, which became her lifelong home and where she raised her family.

Most Popular

Filming of the ITV drama Three Little Birds written by Sir Lenny Henry has been taking place at Clarendon Square in Leamington this week. Credit: Jeremy Sleath.

Advertisement

Read More

Read More
New Aldi store will open in Leamington tomorrow (Thursday)

Sir Lenny has worked with Tiger Aspects Productions and Dr Who screenwriter Russell T Davies on the drama, which covers the lives of three Caribbean women and their struggles with starting a new life in the UK.

No release date has been set for the drama, which was commissioned by ITV in 2020.

British actor and screenwriter Sir Lenny Henry poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the Global Premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" at the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square, central London, on August 30, 2022. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)
TV crewsLeamingtonITVCaribbean