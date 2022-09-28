New Aldi store will open in Leamington tomorrow (Thursday)

Supermarket chain Aldi will open its new store in Leamington tomorrow (Thursday September 29).

The new store, at the former Mothercare site next to Currys at the Leamington Shopping Park, will replace the current one in Queensway and has been designed to reduce carbon consumption.

It will also include features to help shoppers to ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ more such as a ‘hard to recycle’ unit, located at the store entrance to allow customers to recycle items which are not currently collected by Warwick District Council.

Aldi says it is the first UK retailer to trial a recycling point for coffee pods and medicine packets, also accepting batteries, soft plastics and cosmetic packaging.

Inside the store there will be a nuts and coffee refill fixture – a trial selling packaging-free products to help customers shop more sustainably and at even lower prices.

The building has been constructed using sustainable materials including timber fibre insulation, cement replacement concrete, recycled lighting columns and low temperature tarmac and has a partial green roof.

Other energy saving devices have been fitted at the store including solar panels and chiller doors to reduce energy consumption.

The car park has electric vehicle charging ports.

Team GB hockey star and Olympic Gold Medallist Alexandra Danson and Paralympics GB’s double Olympic Champion rower Lauren Rowles will officially open the store.

They will hand out free bags of fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Now more than ever, we must do our bit for the environment and this store offers us the ability to easily explore new in-store initiatives and low carbon store designs.