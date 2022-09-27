Work is set to start on controversial cycle trails at Newbold Comyn in Leamington

Plans for the bicycle tracks. Picture supplied.

Work on a controversial project to create cycle trails on large parts of Newbold Comyn in Leamington will start soon.

Planning permission for the cycle trails and associated hub was granted in May 2021 but the public response at the time was mixed with many residents objecting and raising concerns about the amount of greenbelt land the trails would cover.

Warwick District Council (WDC), the landowner and project leader, has now announced that with the planning conditions now discharged, construction will take place to create the trails on a small section of the former golf course area of the comyn from early October.

Newbold Comyn in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

WDC has said that, to maintain access to the park for users and to minimise disruption, the creation of the trails will take place in small fenced-off sections over the next few months, with completion expected by March 2023.

A council spokesman added: “The perimeter path of the Comyn will remain open, and every consideration is being taken to ensure there is no impact to wildlife or biodiversity on the site.”

The project is being funded by a £423,500 grant from Sport England and British Cycling through the Places to Ride fund.

Additional funding is being provided from the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Advertisement

Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger, WDC’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood and leisure, said: “With the recent arrival of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games cycling road race in the District inspiring a new generation of keen cyclists, this is an exciting time for us to be starting work on safe, off-road, free to use, family friendly cycling trails to meet local demand.

“We’re doing all we can to minimise disruption and we appreciate our residents’ patience as work takes place.

"We ask that the instructions on site are followed and that our contractors are given the space they need to operate safely.”

Advertisement